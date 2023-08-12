16 people have been injured after a boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Sixteen people have been injured after a boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks Friday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the explosion happened at the Millstone Marina.
A Twitter post states gas fumes had been building up in the engine area, and a spark set off the explosion.
There were 15 people on the boat and one person on the dock. They were all taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.