16 people have been injured after a boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks

Lake of the Ozarks boat explosion
Lake of the Ozarks boat explosion(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Sixteen people have been injured after a boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks Friday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the explosion happened at the Millstone Marina.

A Twitter post states gas fumes had been building up in the engine area, and a spark set off the explosion.

There were 15 people on the boat and one person on the dock. They were all taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

