Arkansas family escapes deadly Hawaii wildfires

CONWAY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Deadly wildfires caused destruction across the island of Maui in Hawaii, killing over 50 people.

In fact, U.S. government officials are calling this one of the worst natural disasters the country has seen.

According to our content partner KARK in Little Rock, one Arkansas family made it off the island in the nick of time.

The Williams family traveled to the island of Maui for vacation. They spent much of their trip exploring and taking in beautiful landscapes.

However, things took a turn the day before they planned to leave.

They woke up that morning to no electricity, and later that night they said the sky turned orange.

“Watching the sunset you could see the glow of the fire and again, we didn’t know, all we had heard was there was brush fires,” the father Ryan Williams said.

Deciding they needed to get out, the family made their way through bumper-to-bumper traffic to the airport.

“The sides of the streets were littered with people who were stranded all night long, so we decided that we could not just stay there,” the mother Wendy Williams said.

After making it home, they looked back at the devastation that has happened and said they were blessed to make it out.

“It is completely burned up and there’s nothing. That part’s a little bit sobering,” Ryan said.

