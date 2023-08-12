Fire crews spend around 10 hours putting out massive tire shop fire in Salem, Mo.

Salem tire fire
Salem tire fire(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - Fire crews in Salem and the surrounding communities worked all night to contain a fire at Dewayne’s Tire Friday night.

According to the Salem Police Department, the tire shop is fully ablaze. Police say that firefighters and towing crews are being delayed in responding to the fire due to a traffic jam nearby.

Salem officials say with multiple fire trucks, there will probably be a large amount of water pulled through the city water system and discolored water may be present Friday night and into Saturday.

According to the Dent County Fire Protection District, its fire crews were first on scene and found how massive the fire was and called in backup from Lenox Fire, Rolla, and Cuba fire departments. Other officials from around Missouri and the Salem area were there. The protection district says a total of 50 emergency personnel were on scene.

Crews spent around 10 hours putting out the fire.

