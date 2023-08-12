Meet the Branson man who gave Missouri Governor Mike Parson his first tattoo

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson has had an eventful summer, from signing the distracted driving bill into law, to vetoing a public safety bill, to signing an executive order activating the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan after strong summer storms. Oh, and he ended the summer by getting his first tattoo.

Yes, you read that right, Governor Parson has a tattoo, and he shared the news this week on social media.

“When I was in the Army, I had several buddies get tattoos but I never did. I always told myself if I ever got one it would have to be significant. Well this tattoo is very significant to me in a lot of ways,” he says.

That tattoo is also significant to the Ozarks because the man that inked Parson lives in Branson. Josh Braig has been a tattoo artist for nearly a decade but has been infatuated with tattoos for even longer.

“I love the art aspect of it. And then once I actually became a tattoo artist and learning how it can change a person’s life in general, made a huge impact on me. Like having somebody walk in and just trusting me with changing their body for the rest of their life. It’s an honor with every person I tattoo,” said Braig.

Braig says he has tattooed people from all walks of life over the years, from CEOs, doctors, Christians, bikers, and now Missouri’s 57th governor.

“It was actually kind of nerve-racking. I kept getting missed calls from the Jefferson City area code, and then I checked my voice message, and it was a voicemail from one of the secretaries up there, and she was like, ‘Hey, we are reaching out. The governor would like to speak with you.’ And so we kind of started playing phone tag, and I was just pacing the entire house like just I’m like, What did I do wrong?” he said.

Branson tattoo artist Josh Braig gives Mike Parson his first ink. Courtesy: Josh Braig (KY3)

Braig and Governor Parson finally meet via phone, and he eases the nervous mind of Braig.

“I got the phone call, and he was like, ‘This is Governor Mike Parson and how are you?’ And I’m good. How are you? And he’s like, ‘Well, I’ll cut to the chase. I know it’s not every day you get a phone call from the governor and I actually would like to reach out to potentially get a tattoo,’” said Braig.

So the two discuss timing and tattoo designs, and that’s when Parson says his granddaughter had designed a tattoo, Braig was on board to bring that design to life.

“The “57″ represents my time serving as Missouri’s 57th Governor. I was honored to earn 57% of the vote during our election in 2020. AND, as a lifelong Chiefs fan, serving as the 57th Governor when the Chiefs won the 57th Super Bowl was a welcomed bonus. The outline of Missouri represents my love for this state and its people. This state has always been my home, and when I got out of the Army, I told myself on the tarmac in Springfield that I would never leave this state again. The lightning bolt is a nod to Elvis Presley’s album and motto, “taking care of business in a flash” – perfectly summarizing the actions of our Administration since day one. Through every challenge, we’ve always taken care of business,” Parson said, describing his tattoo on social media.

The lightning bolt is also red and yellow, the colors of the Kansas City Chiefs. A few weeks after the tattoo, Parson went to Chiefs training camp and showed off his new ink to the team. The governor sent this picture to Braig. In the picture, you see Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Andy Ried, and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas checking out the new tattoo.

Courtesy: The Kansas City Chiefs (KY3)

"My heart sank a little bit, you know. I got excited. I felt like a little kid again on Christmas. And it wasn’t even me talking to them. I just saw them, saw that photo," said Braig.

He adds that he would gladly love to tattoo any member of the Chiefs’ team.

Governor Parson shared how he found Braig in the first place.

“Josh Rasmussen opened Flat Creek in Bolivar, which is near Governor Parson’s” home farm. He said he went to the grand opening, and he saw the tattoos I did on Rassmusen and asked where I was at, and my name. He looked through other artists’ portfolios and liked mine. He also enjoyed the fact that I’m Missouri born and raised, a family man, Christian. He just said I kept checking down the list,” said Braig.

Braig says he felt honored to tattoo the governor and

"I feel super thankful and blessed that he reached out to me out of all of like hundreds if not thousands of other tattoo artists in Missouri alone,” said Braig.

“Josh is a devoted father, and man of faith, and it was an absolute joy getting to meet him and his young family. The tattoo was a first for me and the first time Josh ever applied ink to a Governor – he did a great job!” said Governor Parson.

