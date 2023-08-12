Over 60 teams compete in cornhole tournament at the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Cornhole enthusiasts of all ages competed in a tournament at the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival Saturday.

Seniors, juniors, and everyone in between signed up for the event. Over 60 teams competed for cash prizes, while some just played for fun.

”So a lot of them are local. Here in Springfield, they play with us on a regular basis, but I also recognize a lot of people that either came from Joplin or Branson or there’s a couple of them from outside the Jeff City area even that I know personally,” said Brigett Kirkhaug, owner and regional director of the American Cornhole League.

Springfield Cornhole is not just focused on games and prizes. Brigett says the group also focuses on raising money for the community through corporate and charity events

