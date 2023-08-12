PICTURES: See sights from the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival parade in downtown Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drivers of classic cars, bands, and former Kansas City Chiefs players celebrated the Mother Road at the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival in downtown Springfield.

The parade traveled down old Route 66. It ended with a celebration on the Aaron Sachs and Associates stage featuring the Kansas City Chiefs’ latest Lombardi Trophy.

Check out the sights. The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival runs through Saturday night.

