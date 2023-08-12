PICTURES: See sights from the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival parade in downtown Springfield, Mo.

Caption
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drivers of classic cars, bands, and former Kansas City Chiefs players celebrated the Mother Road at the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival in downtown Springfield.

The parade traveled down old Route 66. It ended with a celebration on the Aaron Sachs and Associates stage featuring the Kansas City Chiefs’ latest Lombardi Trophy.

Check out the sights. The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival runs through Saturday night.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Levi M. Coffel faces charges of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death. A judge set his...
Police investigate the death of an infant in West Plains, Mo.; 1 man facing charges
High winds and heavy rain are the main storm threats this weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered Storms This Weekend
U.S. Marshals in Michigan shot and killed a Christian County man wanted for the parental...
Ozarks man wanted for parental abduction dies in shootout with U.S. Marshals in Michigan
Second-degree murder charges against a Springfield man have been dropped.
Case against Springfield man accused in deadly shooting dismissed
MGN Online
Driver killed, 4 passengers hurt in a crash near Pierce City, Mo.

Latest News

Missouri veteran gifted a new car at the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival
Missouri veteran gifted a new car at the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival
Lombardi trophey at Route 66 Festival
Lombardi trophy on display at the Route 66 Festival, Friday only
KY3 Weekend Events
Weekend Events: What’s happening across the Ozarks
Payne Stewart is a legendary figure that is remembered in the Ozarks region.
The Place: Payne Stewart Legacy