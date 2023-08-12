Salem, Mo. tire shop on fire; city officials warn of potential discolored water

SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - Fire crews in Salem and the surrounding communities are actively working a fire at Dwayne’s Tire.

According to the Salem Police Department, the tire shop is fully ablaze. Police say that firefighters and towing crews are being delayed in responding to the fire due to a traffic jam nearby.

Salem officials say with multiple fire trucks, there will probably be a large amount of water pulled through the city water system and discolored water may be present Friday night and into Saturday.

