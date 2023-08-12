Saturday fun at the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival

(ky3)
By Savannah Harrison
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival wraps up on Saturday.

Saturday has a huge line-up of events, starting with a motorcycle poker run, where participants can sign up to play poker at different stops along the route to see who has the best hand at the end. That all starts at 8 a.m.

There’s also a cornhole tournament going on at the Springfield Expo Center. Registered participants must show up at 8:30 a.m., and all the action starts at 9. People are welcome to come and watch the fun!

The car show continues down St. Louis Street all day, so you can head out and check out some awesome classic cars.

Then at 1 p.m., there will be a talent show at the Shrine Mosque, filled with talented musicians, artists, and more.

The festival wraps up Saturday, so if you haven’t headed out yet, now is the time to go check out the fun.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High winds and heavy rain are the main storm threats this weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered Storms This Weekend
Lake of the Ozarks boat explosion
16 people have been injured after a boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks
Lloyd E. Tabor, III, 49, of Lebanon, faces charges of first-degree burglary. Tabor’s criminal...
“This is a career criminal”: Laclede County deputies arrest man for burglary with long criminal history
Levi M. Coffel faces charges of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death. A judge set his...
Police investigate the death of an infant in West Plains, Mo.; 1 man facing charges
Attorney General Merrick Garland made the announcement Friday that David Weiss, the U.S....
Attorney general appoints a special counsel in Hunter Biden probe, deepening investigation

Latest News

High winds will be possible
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rounds of storms this weekend
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright walks to the dugout after coming out of...
Perez enjoys big night as the Royals hammer struggling Wainwright in win over the Cardinals
Salem tire fire
Salem, Mo. tire shop on fire; city officials warn of potential discolored water
KY3's Michael Hoffman reports.
Discovering the heart of the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival