Saturday fun at the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival wraps up on Saturday.

Saturday has a huge line-up of events, starting with a motorcycle poker run, where participants can sign up to play poker at different stops along the route to see who has the best hand at the end. That all starts at 8 a.m.

There’s also a cornhole tournament going on at the Springfield Expo Center. Registered participants must show up at 8:30 a.m., and all the action starts at 9. People are welcome to come and watch the fun!

The car show continues down St. Louis Street all day, so you can head out and check out some awesome classic cars.

Then at 1 p.m., there will be a talent show at the Shrine Mosque, filled with talented musicians, artists, and more.

The festival wraps up Saturday, so if you haven’t headed out yet, now is the time to go check out the fun.

