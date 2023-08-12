UPDATE: Hall of Fame broadcaster Art Hains to be back on the mic starting this weekend (Aug. 13)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Well-known local radio broadcaster Art Hains has come a long way since almost losing his life last September with what ultimately turned out to be a diagnosis of the West Nile Virus.

Throughout the long ordeal that took him to several places including Nebraska, the 67 year-old Springfield and Missouri Sports Hall of Famer had two goals that kept him going: some day getting back to Springfield and some day getting back behind the mic.

In May Art reached the goal of returning to Springfield when he relocated to the Springfield Rehabilitation Center (he’s still working hard to make it “home” home as in his house) and on Sunday he will reach his second goal when he returns as the host of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network pre-and-post-game shows when the defending Super Bowl champions play their first pre-season game against the New Orleans Saints.

“We’re going to do the pre-and-post game from here,” Hains said of his room at the Springfield Rehabilitation Center. “We’ve done it from Springfield many times. It doesn’t matter where it is because we can connect with the radio station in Kansas City. We have an Ethernet line installed in the room and I’m with the producer all day so it works out just fine. The only thing is I can’t type yet so my daughter and son are both gonna be here and I’m going to dictate some things for them to type out so I can read them.”

It was last September 17 while returning from a Bears football game in Fayetteville, Arkansas that Hains started feeling the effects of what was later determined to be West Nile, one of several mosquito-borne diseases that can be spread to people that also includes the Zika virus, Chikungunya virus, dengue and malaria.

To this day Hains has no idea where he may have contracted the illness but what he does know is that he is one of only 700 people worldwide each year who have a severe reaction that causes paralysis. In Art’s case it affected his spinal cord and left him unable to breathe on his own. After his family was originally told Art would not survive, he defied the odds although there have been many complications and scary moments since then.

After rehabilitation stops in Kansas City and Nebraska Hains continued to improve upon his return to Springfield.

“My hands are a lot better which is important because I talk with my hands,” he said with a smile. “I just haven’t gotten the dexterity yet. My core is what we’re really working on in physical therapy. Things are getting better but I can’t roll over yet and when we get to the point where I can do that it’s going to be a big help. My legs still aren’t working but I do have a lot of feeling in my legs. Just no motion. But I’m working on that too and you’ve got to be patient. We have no choice but to be patient and understand that it may be quite a bit longer for the legs to come back if it happens.”

On Friday though there was plenty to be encouraged by as Hains took on tasks that had to do with both his broadcasting roles as the radio Voice of the Bears for over four decades and his hosting duties with the Chiefs Radio Network.

First there was a trip to Missouri State’s Plaster Sports Complex to see if the press box broadcast booth was accessible so that he could work the Bears five home football games this season starting with the home opener on September 23.

“Rather than just go into the booth for the first time on the date of the first home game, I kind of wanted to get that over with,” Hains said.

And it was a good thing he did as it was discovered that Art’s wheelchair, even at full extension, couldn’t get him high enough over the booth’s desk to see the entire field. So some modifications will need to be done to raise his vantage point.

After the trip to Plaster, Hains then headed to the downtown Expo Center where the Chiefs were holding a Super Bowl Trophy party for fans as part of the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival. One of the hosts was former Chief Neil Smith, a member of the Chiefs Hall of Fame. It was Art’s first chance to get a glimpse of the Lombardi Trophy and mingle with the rest of Chiefs Kingdom after he had watched the Chiefs Super Bowl victory from a rehab facility in Nebraska.

“We’ve been getting out and about quite a bit since we’ve been back in Springfield,” Hains said. “But getting to see the Lombardi Trophy and meet Neil Smith, who I’ve never met before, is something I’m really looking forward to. And just being able to meet with Chief fans and the general public.”

There’s no doubt Art’s many fans will be excited to hear his distinguished voice back on the airwaves again. Besides the Chiefs games Hains plans on doing the Missouri State football and basketball home games this season depending on his stamina.

But the fact that Art Hains is back at all is an amazing outcome for a much-loved Ozarks treasure who’s back where he belongs.

Go Bears! Go Chiefs! And most of all, Go Art!!

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.