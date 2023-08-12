Walrus calf that was receiving cuddles after rescue dies while in care of experts

SEWARD, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A Pacific walrus calf that was found alone on Alaska’s North Slope earlier in August has died while in the care of experts, the Alaska SeaLife Center reports.

“We are heartbroken to share that the walrus calf admitted to the ASLC Wildlife Response Program on August 1, 2023, passed away this morning after his condition took a turn for the worse,” the Alaska SeaLife Center said Friday in a press release.

The walrus, which was believed to 2 months old, was found by workers on the North Slope, several miles inland from the coast.

The marine mammal was taken by plane to the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward, where that organization’s wildlife response program began a regimen of around-the-clock care.

Upon arrival to the center, the animal was found to be fighting an infection as well as symptoms of dehydration.

“Since his arrival, he had been struggling with a number of serious health concerns on top of nutrient malabsorption, which can make treatment difficult to stay ahead of,” according to the press release from the Alaska SeaLife Center.

Staff said the young walrus was struggling with multiple complications in the day before his death, including hypoglycemia and gastrointestinal problems.

“Though our animal care teams worked tirelessly to provide round-the-clock critical care treatments, never leaving his side, the calf ultimately succumbed to his condition. A necropsy will be conducted in the days following to further understand the cause of death,” the Alaska SeaLife Center said.

The calf was not available for the public to view while it was in the care of veterinarians, and many Alaskans indicated a desire to see the animal if it had recovered.

Officials at the animal care center said it is rare for them to take in a walrus; this one was their first in four years.

“While often rewarding, wildlife rescue is inherently unpredictable and comes with it the possibility of great loss. For those that dedicate their lives to animal care, this is the hardest part of the job. We appreciate your understanding as the Center and its staff mourn, and we thank you for the outpouring of support that has come our way since this patient’s admission,” the Alaska SeaLife Center said.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.