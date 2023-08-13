Archaeologists find remains of 1,500-year-old city in Mexico

Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.
Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.(INAH)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Archaeologists have uncovered the lost remains of a Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.

Based on the ceramics found around the site, experts date the village to around 450 to 650 A.D. which makes it about 1,500 years old.

According to Mexico’s National Institute of History and Anthropology, several remnants of buildings were found within the settlement.

Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.
Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.(INAH)

Three bodies, one child and two adults, were also discovered.

Archaeologists believe the village may have housed a community of fishermen and gatherers, as well as artisans.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country music entertainer Shoji Tabuchi, left, performs with Brian Setzer, right, and his...
Branson, Mo., music community mourns the loss of legendary performer Shoji Tabuchi
Remain weather aware tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to severe storms tonight
Salem tire fire
Fire crews spend around 10 hours putting out massive tire shop fire in Salem, Mo.
Greene County deputy dragged during traffic stop; driver escapes custody
Lake of the Ozarks boat explosion
16 people have been injured after a boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

Five people are dead, one person is missing and three people are injured after an explosion in...
VIDEO: Five killed in massive home explosion
Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar towards Russian positions at the front line, near Bakhmut,...
7 killed in Ukraine’s Kherson region, including a 23-day-old baby girl
Ukraine is claiming progress in areas it's been trying to crack Russian defenses for weeks. (CNN)
Ukraine claims "partial success" in the south
Greene County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect
Authorities search for suspect who led deputies on a chase through Springfield