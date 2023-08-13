Authorities search for suspect who led deputies on a chase through Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies spent Sunday morning chasing a suspect who had stolen a car.

According to Deputy Paige Rippee, a deputy had followed a stolen car which led to a high speed chase heading north on Kansas Expressway.

The car was then found in north Springfield near the intersection of Main Avenue and Turner Street. Deputies with K9s, along with officers from the Springfield Police Department, searched for the suspect but were not able to find them.

One man who lives in the area of the search was doing yard work when the suspect flew by.

“This ol’ boy, he came out with that car, and he about ate the curb. He was haulin’ it. And then sure enough, there was a sheriff that come passin’ by, and I was like, ‘he went that way, but he kept on goin’,” said Cale Potter.

The suspect is still at large.

We will update this story with more details as it becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.