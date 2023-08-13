Greene County deputy dragged during traffic stop; driver escapes custody

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a driver wanted for dragging a deputy during a traffic stop.

The incident happened on Friday around 10:15 p.m. near Hammons Field in Springfield. Deputies say the driver of a small black SUV approached a crosswalk at a high rate of speed. The driver later stopped. Investigators say the driver did not comply with the deputy’s orders. The deputy believed the driver was under the influence. The driver then took off. He dragged the driver for a short time.

The deputy was hospitalized for a short time for his injuries.

The vehicle is described as a black in color SUV with square taillights. The gearshift is either on the steering column or a knob on the console and has tinted windows. The driver is described as a white man, heavy set, in his 40s, with brown or black hair. He did have a woman with him inside the vehicle.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 417-829-6230 or 911. A reward is available for any tip that leads to the arrest of the individual involved.

