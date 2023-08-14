Branson, Bolivar to get Lunch Buddy programs as part of Big Brothers-Big Sisters expansion of services

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Big Brothers-Big Sisters of the Ozarks, now in its 40th year, will soon be expanding its Lunch Buddy program to Branson and Bolivar.

Right now the mentorship is only being conducted in some Springfield elementary schools, but the non-profit organization felt there was a need in other communities as well.

The international Big Brothers-Big Sisters organization is the world’s largest mentorship program where adult volunteers, called Bigs, spend time with a child (Littles), to help the young ones create positive attitudes, behaviors, and skills that last a lifetime.

“The biggest area of need we hear from is single-parent households,” said Chris Childers, the Vice-President of Community Outreach for the Big Brother-Big Sisters of the Ozarks. “But we do have families that have incarcerated parents and kids who come from low-income situations. One thing I like to point out though is 90 percent of the kids who come through our program stay out of the juvenile system.”

The BBBS also states on its website that last year 100 percent of its “Littles” went on to graduate high school, 83 percent reported improved self-esteem and 71 percent had improved grades.

There are two types of mentorship programs. The Community-Based program most people are already familiar with where the Bigs and Littles spend time together around the community 2-4 times a month is for grades 1-12.

And then there’s the Lunch Buddy program where adults commit to once-a-week visits to schools with a student in grades 1-4 during their lunch hour. The one-on-one time can include eating lunch, talking about shared interests, playing board games, or doing crafts together.

This fall the Lunch Buddy program is coming to Branson with an estimated 30-40 student participants.

“We will be in Cedar Ridge and Buchanan elementary schools in Branson,” Childers said.

And Lunch Buddies will be available in Bolivar in the near future.

“We’re still working with the schools there but we hope to be in Bolivar by the end of the year, if not then the first of next year,” Childers said.

The program is always in need of adult volunteers.

“We have more boys on the waiting list than girls because women typically volunteer more than men,” Childers pointed out. “We go through a rigorous interview process to make sure everybody’s vetted correctly with fingerprints and background checks before going to the schools. And we’re going to match that adult with a child who has a similar personality.”

Brian Way, who now works for Big Brothers-Big Sisters of the Ozarks as the Vice-President of Development, is a former police officer who was involved in youth programs there. He became a Lunch Buddy because his law enforcement experiences gave him insight into the need for mentors.

“Rarely does a police officer get to go engage with a child or family because their day was great,” he explained. “Usually when a cop comes around it’s one of the worst days of your life. But we now have several law enforcement officers who are a part of the Big Brothers-Big Sisters program, and it’s a great opportunity to have a positive impact. For me to get the chance to humanize the badge is vitally important, especially in our culture today where society tends to look down on law enforcement. So it’s healthy ad it’s needed.”

Childers is also a Lunch Buddy and says the program not only affects the lives of the children, but of the mentoring adults as well.

“I’m not gonna lie, I don’t have a lot of patience,” Childers admitted. “But my lunch buddy has taught me to be a lot more patient not just with the world in general, but with other children including my own.”

And for those who might be a little reluctant to take on the responsibility of being a mentor?

“All you need to be able to do is be a friend,” Way said. “If you can do that with a small child you’re good to go. It’s not about being a hero. You don’t have to talk in front of hundreds of students. It’s one-on-one, and it’s fun.”

If you’re interested in becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister, you can visit www.bigbro.com and click “Be A Big” to find out the qualifications and apply.

