Cardinals place Steven Matz on 15-day IL, will give Adam Wainwright another start

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Steven Matz throws during the fourth inning of a baseball...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Steven Matz throws during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals placed left-handed pitcher Steven Matz on the 15-day injured list with a left lat strain on Monday.

Matz reported some soreness after his start Saturday in Kansas City against the Royals.

The Cardinals also announced Adam Wainwright will make another start. Wainwright is two wins shy of 200 in his career. Wainwright is 3-7 with an 8.38 ERA this season.

Wainwright gave up eight runs before being pulled with no outs in the second inning. It was his second-straight start with seven or more runs allowed and his seventh loss of the season. He hasn’t won a game since June 17.

In his previous start before Friday, Wainwright allowed seven runs and nine hits in three innings against the Colorado Rockies.

Matz (4-7) earned the win over Kansas City. He allowed two runs and four hits over six innings in a 5-4 victory. He struck out five.

It was his fourth consecutive quality start. In that stretch, he’s 3-0 with a 1.13 ERA in 24 innings.

Entering Monday, the Cardinals are 52-66, last in the NL Central and 12 1/2 games out of first place. The Athletics are 33-85, last in the AL West. Oakland owns the worst record in baseball.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

