FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

Strong to severe storms still possible as we head into tonight & early Monday morning
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Ozarks into Monday morning.

The watch lasts until 2 a.m. It includes these counties:

  • Barry, Mo.
  • Barton, Mo.
  • Bates, Mo.
  • Benton, Mo.
  • Camden, Mo.
  • Cedar, Mo.
  • Christian, Mo.
  • Dade, Mo.
  • Dallas, Mo.
  • Dent, Mo.
  • Douglas, Mo.
  • Greene, Mo.
  • Henry, Mo.
  • Hickory, Mo.
  • Howell, Mo.
  • Jasper, Mo.
  • Laclede, Mo.
  • Lawrence, Mo.
  • Maries, Mo.
  • McDonald, Mo.
  • Miller, Mo.
  • Morgan, Mo.
  • Newton, Mo.
  • Oregon, Mo.
  • Ozark, Mo.
  • Phelps, Mo.
  • Polk, Mo.
  • Pulaski, Mo.
  • Shannon, Mo.
  • St. Clair, Mo.
  • Stone, Mo.
  • Taney, Mo.
  • Texas, Mo.
  • Vernon, Mo.
  • Webster, Mo.
  • Wright, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking a line of severe storms for the Ozarks. The threats include strong wind, heavy rain, and hail.

Stay ahead of the storms with the KY3 First Alert Weather App.

Download for Apple products:

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple
KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple(KY3)

Download for Droid products:

KY3 Droid QR Weather App
KY3 Droid QR Weather App(KY3)

