FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Ozarks into Monday morning.
The watch lasts until 2 a.m. It includes these counties:
- Barry, Mo.
- Barton, Mo.
- Bates, Mo.
- Benton, Mo.
- Camden, Mo.
- Cedar, Mo.
- Christian, Mo.
- Dade, Mo.
- Dallas, Mo.
- Dent, Mo.
- Douglas, Mo.
- Greene, Mo.
- Henry, Mo.
- Hickory, Mo.
- Howell, Mo.
- Jasper, Mo.
- Laclede, Mo.
- Lawrence, Mo.
- Maries, Mo.
- McDonald, Mo.
- Miller, Mo.
- Morgan, Mo.
- Newton, Mo.
- Oregon, Mo.
- Ozark, Mo.
- Phelps, Mo.
- Polk, Mo.
- Pulaski, Mo.
- Shannon, Mo.
- St. Clair, Mo.
- Stone, Mo.
- Taney, Mo.
- Texas, Mo.
- Vernon, Mo.
- Webster, Mo.
- Wright, Mo.
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking a line of severe storms for the Ozarks. The threats include strong wind, heavy rain, and hail.
Stay ahead of the storms with the KY3 First Alert Weather App.
Download for Apple products:
Download for Droid products:
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.