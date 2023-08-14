Gov. Parson signs $2.8 billion plan to upgrade I-70

Gov. Mike Parson signing a bill to upgrade I-70
Gov. Mike Parson signing a bill to upgrade I-70
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed off on a $2.8 billion upgrade plan for one of the most traveled roadways in the state on Monday.

I-70 is getting upgraded almost 70 years after the state first broke ground on the interstate. Lawmakers approved the $2.8 billion for improvements, which includes a third lane that would span the state in both directions.

That third lane is planned for the stretch of I-70 from Wentzville to Blue Springs.

The project also calls for redoing the current pavement, building new bridges and reconfiguring interchanges.

MoDOT said this year’s budget is the most money it has ever received. MoDOT said some of that early work would begin this year, but lane widening won’t happen for several years.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Dollar City unveils the new 'Fire in the Hole' attraction.
Silver Dollar City unveils new ‘Fire in the Hole’ attraction; releases ride date
Temperatures will top out in the 70s today with a nice breeze and low humidity.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Ahhhhhh
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
SoMo Corn Co.
Father-son duo bring first corn vending machine to southwest Missouri
Former Arkansas Razorbacks star, NFL RB Alex Collins, dies

Latest News

The paramedic program is new
AUGUST ELECTION: Lake Ozark Fire Protection District hoping for a tax increase
Pothole in Seymour, MO
AUGUST ELECTION: City of Seymour to vote on transportation tax
Clerk's office
AUGUST ELECTION: Taney County Clerk addresses ballot language confusion on Marijuana Tax
The district is on the ballot for a tax levy
EXPLAINER: Hazelgreen Fire Protection District adds tax levy to August ballot
Springfield is just one-of-ten places that will be asking voters to approve charging a...
10 Ozarks cities/counties deciding marijuana sales taxes on August 8 ballot