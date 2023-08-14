Leigh’s Lost and Found: Beagle mix adult dog found with pink collar on

This Beagle mix is about six years old and had a collar on
By Leigh Moody
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured lost dog is definitely cute but we’re not exactly sure what she is.

She’s what animal control calls a Heinz 57 dog, basically all kinds of breeds mixed together. “We think she’s a Beagle, maybe mixed with a Chihuahua because she’s smaller than your average Beagle and she has a bit of a curly tail like you can sometimes see in a larger Chihuahua.”

Someone found her wandering around in the 2900 block of east Stanford in Springfield. That was back on August 4th.

She does have a pink collar with a bone pattern on it but no tags and no chip.

She’s about six years old and despite needing a nail trim, she’s in good condition and obviously has been cared for.

If you recognize her, call animal control at 417-833-3592 or check out their facebook page to see galleries of all the dogs and cats at the shelter.

You can also post any lost or found animals to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

