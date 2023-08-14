LISTEN: End of Watch radio call for Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald

LENEXA, Kan.. (KCTV) - Hundreds of people heard a somber tradition following the funeral for Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald.

They stood outside a Lenexa church following his funeral to listen to the department broadcast a ceremonial End of Watch call over police radios.

Ofc. Jonah Oswald was laid to rest on Monday, Aug. 14.

The End of Watch Call is read by a police dispatcher and symbolizes the final call to the officer, followed by silence.

Calling 2521. Calling Officer Oswald. All units be advised. Officer Jonah Oswald served his community and country with pride, excellence, honor, and bravery. On August 7th, 2023, while apprehending a suspect, Officer Oswald made the ultimate sacrifice. Officer Oswald was a bright light of humor and genuine kindness. His courageous nature and eager spirit will be greatly missed. Thank you for your service, Officer Oswald. You may be gone but you will not be forgotten. Officer Oswald, you are clear and out of service. Rest easy my friend, we have the watch from here. Fairway Police Department concluding.

Ofc. Oswald’s final call was made over police radios after mourners filed out of his funeral. It was followed by a helicopter flyover and bagpipes as a final tribute.

Officer Oswald was a four-year veteran of the FPD and leaves behind a wife and two young children.

He died on Aug. 7 from injuries he suffered the day before in a shooting.

Blue ribbons representing officers are the thin blue line between the public and danger were given to everyone who attended Monday’s funeral.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.