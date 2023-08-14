LISTEN: End of Watch radio call for Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald

LENEXA, Kan. -- Mourners listen to the End of Watch call for Fairway police officer Jonah...
LENEXA, Kan. -- Mourners listen to the End of Watch call for Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald following his funeral on Aug. 14, 2023.(KCTV/Matt Kline)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENEXA, Kan.. (KCTV) - Hundreds of people heard a somber tradition following the funeral for Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald.

They stood outside a Lenexa church following his funeral to listen to the department broadcast a ceremonial End of Watch call over police radios.

Ofc. Jonah Oswald was laid to rest on Monday, Aug. 14.

The End of Watch Call is read by a police dispatcher and symbolizes the final call to the officer, followed by silence.

Ofc. Oswald’s final call was made over police radios after mourners filed out of his funeral. It was followed by a helicopter flyover and bagpipes as a final tribute.

Officer Oswald was a four-year veteran of the FPD and leaves behind a wife and two young children.

He died on Aug. 7 from injuries he suffered the day before in a shooting.

Blue ribbons representing officers are the thin blue line between the public and danger were given to everyone who attended Monday’s funeral.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even with clearing skies, temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s this afternoon!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A long dry stretch begins later today
Greene County deputy dragged during traffic stop; driver escapes custody
SoMo Corn Co.
Father-son duo bring first corn vending machine to southwest Missouri
Country music entertainer Shoji Tabuchi, left, performs with Brian Setzer, right, and his...
Branson, Mo., music community mourns the loss of legendary performer Shoji Tabuchi
Greene County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect
Authorities search for suspect who led deputies on a chase through Springfield

Latest News

KY3's Marina Silva reports.
Storm knocks down trees, power lines in Camden County, Mo.
The heavy rain has led to mustard algae appearing in pools.
Pool supply companies in the Ozarks see increase in mustard algae
KY3's Joe Hickman reports.
Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Ozarks' Lunch Buddies program expanding
KY3's Michael Hoffman reports.
Springfield Police Department reminds you to keep serial numbers of valuable items