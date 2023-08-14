Mercy’s reopened lactation clinic in Springfield seeing huge success

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mercy has reopened its lactation clinic in Springfield, Mo., and it’s seeing an influx of patients.

The clinic reopened in March of this year and has since seen major growth. Clinic workers like Brittany Thompson, nurse manager of labor and birth and the Family Resource Center, says that there was definitely a need for the clinic in this area.

Thompson says that every mom that has a baby at Mercy gets a lactation consult after birth, but many times they may need more help after birth.

“Sometimes, where you think that, hey, I feel good, I’m ready to go home, you get home and realize I’m having some situations where maybe I’m not as comfortable with breastfeeding, or I’m not sure that my baby’s getting as much as you know, I feel like they might be getting. So it’s really important to help support those moms,” said Thompson.

The clinic offers one-on-one classes with moms to help them learn more about how to properly breastfeed their infants.

Thompson says they’ve seen many women take advantage of the service so far since reopening.

“What we’ve seen has really just blown us out of water, we’ve been very shocked to see how many people have been calling really wanting this service. And so we knew that, but I think just opening it up and seeing how many patients have been able to utilize what we offer is so important,” said Thompson.

The clinic offers help to all moms, whether they plan to breastfeed or not. It also offers other classes to parents as well.

“We also do patient classes. So any education classes, we do lactation classes, childbirth preparation, sibling classes, as well,” said Thompson.

Thompson says a clinic like this is crucial to helping moms in the Ozarks.

“Moms come in oftentimes really scared, unsure, they don’t know if they’re doing things the right way really, there is no necessarily right way, we have to really look at the mom and the baby and what they both need. And so, really, it is just that intuitive, kind of letting them lean on us for support, giving them what they need at the moment,” said Thompson.

When moms leave the clinic, staff hope they’re able to feel supported.

“We really hope that they leave here with a level of confidence in themselves. You know, when they come here, and we provide them support, we’re ultimately giving them education. And we want them to leave here informed and know that what they’re doing is the right thing and know that we’re here to that if they need anything at all,” said Thompson.

The clinic is open three days a week currently, Monday to Wednesday, with plans to expand in the future.

To schedule an appointment, you can visit Mercy’s website or call the Family Resource Clinic at (417) 820-2352. It’s located in the Mercy Children’s Hospital in Springfield.

