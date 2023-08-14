Mustard algae becomes a problem for some area pools

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For area pool owners, unwanted guests are never welcome.

While a particular problem like mustard algae and others can occur at any time during pool season, James Blevins, a sales representative for Creative Pool Concepts and The Spa Gallery in Springfield, says past and future weather could be a breeding ground for the algae.

“When storms like the ones on Sunday come through, the rain can contaminate and dilute the water,” Blevins says. “Plus, contaminants caught in the rain can fall into the pool and lead to algae buildup and greener water. After Sunday’s storms, we’ll see more people coming in needing to get their pool cleaned and clear again.”

In terms of what else can cause a pool to allow algae growth, unchecked pH balance and chemical balance can play a role. Pool water that is stagnant, too acidic, too basic, or low in chlorine all lead to an environment to allow the algae to grow.

Since algae is a plant that likes warm temperatures and sunlight, the returning heat later this week will also aid in any algae growth.

If homeowners with pools are stumped about what to do to combat this problem, Blevins and other experts have been helping customers out by providing supplies to tackle the issue. Since mustard algae is made of compounds that make them resistant to just chlorine, Blevins says a trio of products can do the trick.

“The first step is to use chlorine or chlorine tablets,” Blevins says. “If you’re using tablets, put them inside your skimmers and make sure you have chlorine being dissolved in your pool at all times. With returning heat, these will dissolve quicker. So, you may need to use more as temperatures warm up.”

The second step or product to use is a pool shocking product. This treatment clarifies your water, activates your chlorine, and cut down on other contaminants. These products will also have crystals or chemicals that can kill any potential blue algae in your pool.

Finally, the third product to use is an algaecide. Following proper instructions will prevent and kill green, black, and mustard algae. Blevins states, though, that this treatment isn’t just for a single use.

“It’s going to be weekly,” Blevins said. “You’ll want to pick a time and day that works for you. You’ll just do it every week at that time of day. If anything escalates and you need to use a little bit to kill any algae, then you can.”

Blevins also states that proper maintenance is key to preventing mustard algae from returning. Testing your pool water for a pH of 7.2 to 7.6 should be done each week. That testing should also give you an idea of your chemical balance and seeing if anything needs to be added. For other maintenance tips and prevention, Blevins goes back to the basics.

“Backwash your filters, brush, and vacuum weekly, if not every other day,” Blevins said. “Make sure you’re staying on top of that. With brushing, you’ll want to make sure you get the corners. A lot of times with the way water flows in the pool, the corners can get pretty much unfiltered sometimes. Take care of them by brushing, vacuuming, and even covering those corners if they’re not being used as much.”

Plus, Blevins and other experts say proper maintenance on your pool pump will keep the water circulating and prevent any stagnant water from becoming a potential breeding ground for algae.

If pool owners get overwhelmed trying to tackle the issue on their own, the professionals are ready to offer their cleaning services so you can enjoy the rest of the pool season.

