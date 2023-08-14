National Weather Service confirms tornado hit northern Missouri last week

Saturday afternoon, the Lansing Board of Water and Light will test the Moores Park Dam break...
Saturday afternoon, the Lansing Board of Water and Light will test the Moores Park Dam break warning system. The test is scheduled to start around 1:15 p.m., following the tornado system test. The test is part of a monthly series to ensure the public safety warning system is functional.(WILX/Brandon Camarillo)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A tornado is responsible for damage in Linn County, Missouri, late last week.

The National Weather Service said an EF-0 tornado touched down for three minutes Friday evening in northern Linn County, southwest of Kirksville. The tornado packed winds of 80 miles an hour. It was about 30 miles wide and was on the ground for a little over a mile.

Survey crews said the tornado damaged some trees and an outbuilding. It is also responsible for damaging the roof, siding, and garage doors of a second nearby building.

ALSO READ: Kansas City sets daily rainfall record

Linn County Emergency Management helped the National Weather Service survey the damage.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even with clearing skies, temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s this afternoon!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A long dry stretch begins later today
Greene County deputy dragged during traffic stop; driver escapes custody
SoMo Corn Co.
Father-son duo bring first corn vending machine to southwest Missouri
Country music entertainer Shoji Tabuchi, left, performs with Brian Setzer, right, and his...
Branson, Mo., music community mourns the loss of legendary performer Shoji Tabuchi
Greene County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect
Authorities search for suspect who led deputies on a chase through Springfield

Latest News

LENEXA, Kan. -- Mourners listen to the End of Watch call for Fairway police officer Jonah...
LISTEN: End of Watch radio call for Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald
KY3's Marina Silva reports.
Storm knocks down trees, power lines in Camden County, Mo.
The heavy rain has led to mustard algae appearing in pools.
Pool supply companies in the Ozarks see increase in mustard algae
KY3's Joe Hickman reports.
Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Ozarks' Lunch Buddies program expanding
KY3's Michael Hoffman reports.
Springfield Police Department reminds you to keep serial numbers of valuable items