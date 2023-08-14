National Weather Service confirms tornado hit northern Missouri last week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A tornado is responsible for damage in Linn County, Missouri, late last week.

The National Weather Service said an EF-0 tornado touched down for three minutes Friday evening in northern Linn County, southwest of Kirksville. The tornado packed winds of 80 miles an hour. It was about 30 miles wide and was on the ground for a little over a mile.

Survey crews said the tornado damaged some trees and an outbuilding. It is also responsible for damaging the roof, siding, and garage doors of a second nearby building.

Linn County Emergency Management helped the National Weather Service survey the damage.

