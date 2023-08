Queen of Clean: Keeping flowers fresh

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a way to keep your flowers alive longer.

What You Need:

Water

Sugar

Lemon juice (or real lemons)

Liquid Chlorine Bleach

Large water jug or container

Measuring utensils

Flower vase

How To:

1. Mix into a water jug:

1 Quart: Water

1 Tablespoon: Sugar

2 Tablespoons: Lemon juice

1/2 Teaspoon: Liquid Chlorine Bleach

2. Stir together

3. Pour into a flower vase

4. Add flowers w/ freshly cut ends

5. Repeat every three days.

For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.