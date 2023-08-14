Raided Marion County newspaper claims raid contributed to death of editor and promises lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - 98-year-old Joan Meyer collapsed and died in her home Saturday. The newspaper she co-owned is reporting a police raid the day before may have played a role in her death.

“Illegal raids contribute to death of newspaper co-owner” is the new headline for the Marion County Record.

The online article reported Meyer was stressed following Friday’s raid and that she could not eat and sleep following the raid. It said she was in good shape for her age prior to the event.

The newspaper promises to file suit against the city referring to the raid as something reminiscent of a totalitarian regime in the Third World.

“The Record is expected to file a federal suit against the City of Marion and those involved in the search.”

The raid has made national and international news. It has been widely condemned by First Amendment advocates. Here’s an in-depth look at our prior coverage.

Eric Meyer, the editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, stands in front of his newspaper's building. His newsroom and home were raided on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Marion, Kan., as officers seized computers and cell phones and took photos of Meyer's personal financial records. (KCTV5)

The Marion County Record also blasts the police chief. Chief Gideon Cody is a former KCPD police captain who participated in the raid according to the latest article.

“Marion police chief Giden Cody forcibly grabbed reporter Deb Gruver’s personal cell phone out of her hand, re-injuring one of her fingers which previously had been dislocated,” read the report in the paper.

KCTV5 reached out to Chief Cody for comment and was referred to the KBI.

A recent Facebook post from Chief Cody comments on the raid:

As much as I would like to give everyone details on a criminal investigation I cannot. I believe when the rest of the story is available to the public, the judicial system that is being questioned will be vindicated.

The post has been shared close to a hundred times with thousands of comments.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.