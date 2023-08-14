“So much heartache, grief, and pain.” Springfield volunteer describes aftermath of the Maui wildfire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield has made its way to Hawaii. Convoy of Hope flew in a few days ago to help folks with relief efforts.

Eric Gordon is the Senior Director of U.S. Disaster for Convoy of Hope. He said the damage is hard to describe.

“What we have seen is very much things you’ve seen in a movie that you just don’t sometimes put into reality,” said Gordon

The wildfire on the island of Maui has responders flocking to the area. This is being reported as the deadliest natural disaster in Hawaii’s history since it became a state.

Gordon said they rushed to the state.

“You can tell the desperation of people that these fires have caused,” said Gordon. “Just so much heartache, so much grief, and so much pain.”

He and one other person flew out to Hawaii to aid the hurting people. Gordon says people are mainly out of power.

“You see the worst of this world,” said Gordon. “But when people come together and help each other, it just really refreshes their hope.”

They handed out batteries, chargers, radios, and lights, which charge from solar energy. He said crews are still doing search and rescue. After, they will go inside those danger zones to help families who have no resources.

“It is so freeing for us, it gives us hope that no matter what we see, there is something on the other side that helps,” said Gordon.

Gordon said they will stay for as long as they are needed.

More shipments should be coming from Springfield in the next few days, including more members of Convoy of Hope.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

