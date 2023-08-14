SPONSORED The Place: One-Month-Only Window and Patio Door Sale ends soon with Renewal by Andersen!
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Don’t miss this amazing deal from Renewal by Andersen. Now through August 31, get $329 off every window and get $729 off every patio door with affordable payment options available! Call 417-238-2600 to schedule your free appointment.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.