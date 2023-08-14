Springfield Police Department reminds you to keep a list of serial numbers of valuable items

By Michael Hoffman
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a homeowner’s worst nightmare, someone breaking into their home and taking their belongings. Or a weather event leveling their home and everything inside.

But the Springfield Police Department says there are steps you can take to protect what you own, and it starts with making a list.

”Really any valuable property, firearms, electronics, anything that comes with a serial number,” said Sgt Jason Copley with the Springfield Police Department. “Or that would be difficult to replace, it’s something you would want to keep track of, either through that serial number and owner-applied number, which is a unique identifier that you would apply to that.”

SPD also recommends taking pictures of what you own. Insurance experts say it can help when you have to make a claim.

”One of my best tips that we have, basically, is make sure every year of videotaping the high-value items that you,” said John Schaeffer, an insurance agent with The Resource Center in Springfield. “Let’s say your fine arts or collectibles, and really saving that because you’re really not gonna remember everything that you have in your house.”

Experts with the Better Business Bureau say it’s important to keep your list in a place you can access from anywhere.

”Make sure that all the documentation isn’t in the home,” said Pamela Hernandez with the Better Business Bureau. “So, for example, we can access a lot of the things via cloud storage now so that it’s safe there. If you’re going to actually, for some reason, keep a paper list, make sure that list is somewhere off-site.”

Using tools such as iCloud Notes or Google Drive are great alternatives to a paper list that utilize the internet and can be accessed from anywhere.

