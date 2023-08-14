Texas County man pleads guilty to murder for fatal 2021 stabbing

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Texas County man pleaded guilty in court Monday on charges relating to a fatal stabbing in 2021.

Court records say 40-year-old Adam Reams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He will be sentenced on Tuesday, November 21st, at 1 pm.

Reams was charged in the death of Billy Hayes Jr., a 30-year-old man found stabbed to death outside of a home in Houston, Missouri.

Investigators say Hayes was found with multiple stab wounds just after midnight on June 2, 2021, at a home in the 300 block of Broadway.

Three people, including Reams, were initially sent to the Texas County Sheriff’s Office for questioning. Court documents indicate police found a knife belonging to Reams, which is believed to be the murder weapon.

According to court documents, an officer said Reams was bleeding near the scene and had a large laceration on his right hand. The officer stated he did not believe Reams sustained the laceration from a domestic violence incident.

Per court documents, Reams had his right hand bandaged and said it was cut earlier in the morning when he was attempting to run away from two officers. Reams’ wife told investigators the men had been drinking together the night before Hayes’ death, but Reams told officers he hadn’t seen Hayes for a while.

According to court documents, two officers reported that Reams had a large amount of blood on his hands, arms, and torso. The laceration on Reams’ hand was photographed and appeared to be extremely deep and consistent with an injury suffered from a knife wound.

Reams has a history of domestic violence and criminal charges dating back to 2010, including some in Illinois, according to court records.

