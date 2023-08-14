Water rescues, campground evacuations after rains flood parts of southeastern Missouri

Ruthanne Cable says this is her home and garage underwater in Glen Allen.
Ruthanne Cable says this is her home and garage underwater in Glen Allen.(Source: cNews/Ruthanne Cable)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEN ALLEN, Mo. (AP) — A drenching storm dropped several inches of rain in a short time Monday morning in an area of southeastern Missouri, shutting down roads and prompting several water rescues.

Unconfirmed reports of up to 8 inches of rain fell in Bollinger County, a rural area about 120 miles (193 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis. No injuries or deaths were reported, but campers had to be rescued when water inundated two campgrounds.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said rescue crews with boats were going door-to-door in the hardest hit areas. High water also closed roads in several counties, including sections of U.S. 67.

The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office said rescuers were focused on the area in and around the tiny village of Glen Allen, trying to get people to higher ground. The First Baptist Family Life Center in neighboring Marble Hill was set up as a shelter for those flooded out of their homes.

Portions of southwestern Missouri also saw more than 3 inches of rain as strong storms swept across the state Sunday and early Monday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even with clearing skies, temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s this afternoon!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A long dry stretch begins later today
Greene County deputy dragged during traffic stop; driver escapes custody
SoMo Corn Co.
Father-son duo bring first corn vending machine to southwest Missouri
Country music entertainer Shoji Tabuchi, left, performs with Brian Setzer, right, and his...
Branson, Mo., music community mourns the loss of legendary performer Shoji Tabuchi
Greene County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect
Authorities search for suspect who led deputies on a chase through Springfield

Latest News

Here’s a way to keep your flowers alive longer.
Queen of Clean: Keeping flowers fresh
Here’s a way to keep your flowers alive longer.
Queen of Clean: Keeping flowers fresh
Toyota is recalling its Tundra truck models for a potential fire hazard.
Toyota recalls Tundra truck models for potential fire hazard
Even with clearing skies, temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s this afternoon!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A long dry stretch begins later today