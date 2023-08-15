Arrowhead passed over for top NFL tailgating spot according to list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Sundays in Chiefs Kingdom hit a little differently during the NFL season.

Anyone who has attended a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium knows Chiefs fans show up early and make tailgating an all-day event leading up to kickoff. It’s been this way at Arrowhead for decades. Families pass the tradition on to younger generations and Chiefs fans all join in on the massive celebration.

RV Trader, an online classifieds site for buying and selling RVs, just released its “10 of the Best NFL Stadiums for RV Tailgating” list and Chiefs fans are going to be shocked about where Arrowhead is ranked. It actually has nothing to do with the atmosphere or the tailgating, but rather, the size of the parking space that knocks Arrowhead down on the list.

1. NRG Stadium, Houston

RV Trader ranks NRG Stadium in Houston as the top stadium to tailgate during an NFL game. The publication says that Texans fans gather as much as three-and-a-half hours before kickoff and grill ribs, brisket, and chicken. (Sound familiar, Kansas City?)

Houston gets props for allowing RVs to park at the stadium, but anyone driving a vehicle that doesn’t fit into an 8x16-foot parking space needs to buy at least two parking passes. There is a designated RV parking area in the lot.

2. Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

This one isn’t going to sit well with Chiefs Kingdom.

Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, makes the list at number two.

RV Trader writes “When the team was in Oakland, California, their fanbase was notorious for epic tailgates, and they’ve brought their traditions to Las Vegas.”

Allegiant Stadium allows RV parking for rigs that are less than 20-feet long. Anything larger will have to park away from the stadium.

3. Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, New England

New England fans turn to bowls of clam chowder during a frigid tailgate before a Patriots game.

The stadium gets points for being close to an entertainment area at Patriot Place. RV Trader also points out that oversized parking is available right in the middle of general parking so fans won’t miss out on tailgating at Gillette Stadium.

4. Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

The ranking says a trip to tailgate at a Buffalo Bills game is something every NFL fan needs to experience. It warns fans to be ready for the eating, drinking, and table smashing by members of the Bills Mafia.

RV drivers can actually buy a parking pass for an entire season of RV parking in a designated lot near Highmark Stadium.

5. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Many fans who have experienced Arrowhead Stadium on gameday say it’s like nothing else. The food, the fun, and the energy continues to build from the time the parking lots open until the game ends.

Fans are known to lineup hours before the parking lots open just to be some of the first fans to park at the stadium. Then they tailgate and celebrate for another 4+ hours before kickoff.

So what’s the problem with the stadium when it comes to RV Trader’s list?

The publication gives the stadium poor reviews when it comes to RV parking. Drivers may be required to buy a second, expensive, parking pass, or be required to park in an offsite parking lot away from the stadium.

Check Arrowhead Stadium’s vehicle size comparison chart to see if your camper is considered an oversized vehicle.

Rounding out the rest of the Top 10 List are:

6. Lambeau Field, Green Bay

7. M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

8. Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

9. FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

10. Soldier Field, Chicago

