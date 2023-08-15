Camden County sees storm damage, power outages

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds across Lake of the Ozarks are without power after a storm rolled through on Monday morning.

“Clean up is clean up,” said Arlyne Page. She woke up in the middle of the night to a loud storm and a tree falling.

”I saw it come down. I heard that really loud sound. I knew that we were in for some bad weather, and then the trees just started twistin’,” said Page.

The tree fell on power lines, then the back of her house.

”The water was coming into the house. So I was like, this isn’t that good,” said Page.

Right now, Page is concerned about her animals.

”The chicken coop survived, but the back door, we haven’t quite figured out how we’re gonna get that pulled out because it is caved inward,” said Page.

Through it all, she is trying to stay positive.

”I guess I have got to think positive at this point. You know, it’s it is what it is. You know you can’t fight Mother Nature.”

