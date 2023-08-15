CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Security footage captures AC unit theft suspects in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield business is left searching for answers after their air conditioning units were stolen over the weekend. And security cameras caught the incident.

White Smiles Dental, located in the heart of Springfield, is grappling with losing its AC units, prompting concerns among local businesses about security measures.

Due to the missing AC, appointment hours at White Smiles Dental have been adjusted so far this week. Dr. Preston White, the owner, received a call on Monday morning informing him about the AC situation.

“She asked, ‘Have you been to the office recently?’ And I said, ‘No.’ She asked, ‘Did you change something with the air conditioning?’ ‘No,’” Dr. White recounted his conversation.

Upon his arrival at the office, Dr. White noticed something awry at the back of the building.

“Usually, there are two 4-ton units sitting here. There are no wires and pipes hanging out of the wall. And usually, my security light is not painted black,” he observed.

What initially appeared to be a malfunction was a calculated theft. Surveillance footage from various cameras around the building captured the entire sequence of events. The video reveals a man in a hat cutting wires and another individual in a hoodie joining him. Together, they maneuver a truck and a trailer to load the stolen AC units, seemingly unfazed by the cameras recording their actions.

“The guys who came here didn’t seem like they were really concerned about the camera,” Dr. White says.

Springfield Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Cris Swaters, emphasized the role of surveillance cameras in solving crimes like these.

“Our bread and butter for being able to identify the individuals who commit these crimes is video evidence. So the best thing that we can recommend to folks is if you don’t have a camera system, get one.”

Authorities suspect the thieves were after valuable materials like scrap metal and copper, which can be sold for profit.

White Smiles Dental has filed an official police report, and the Springfield Police Department urges anyone who recognizes the individuals captured in the security footage to contact them immediately.

