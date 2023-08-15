City of Branson West, Mo., receives wastewater improvement grant

The city of Branson West will study whether its wastewater system needs any improvements.
The city of Branson West will study whether its wastewater system needs any improvements.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Branson West will study whether its wastewater system needs any improvements.

The city received a $50,000 grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. Engineers will identify improvements the wastewater system needs to be able to obtain a state permit and continue reliable service to the city.

The system serves Branson West and parts of Reeds Spring. And it could serve any Silver Dollar City expansion to the west.

“We’re looking at extending our pressure sewer for out of east (State Highway) 76, and that comes into town, goes through a lift station that brings it over to the gravity that brings it down to the plant,” said Steve Dalton with the city of Branson West. “We’re just trying to make sure that what direction, and where we can make improvements on and make it more efficient and have the services for the people.”

In June, Branson West received $30,000 from the state to conduct a similar study on its drinking water system.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Dollar City unveils the new 'Fire in the Hole' attraction.
Silver Dollar City unveils new ‘Fire in the Hole’ attraction; releases ride date
Temperatures will top out in the 70s today with a nice breeze and low humidity.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fake fall is here... briefly
FILE
Product recall issued by Missouri’s Division of Cannabis Regulation
Former Arkansas Razorbacks star, NFL RB Alex Collins, dies
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich

Latest News

PICTURES: See Saturday's sights at the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival in downtown Springfield,...
City leaders release attendance numbers for the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival in Springfield
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson (88) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass as...
Chiefs placing TE Fortson on IR as 3 backup wide receivers go down with injuries
Mercy launches a new approach to behavioral health access
Authorities suspect that the men were after valuable materials like scrap metal and copper,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Security footage captures AC unit theft suspects in Springfield, Mo.