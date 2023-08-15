City of Branson West, Mo., receives wastewater improvement grant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Branson West will study whether its wastewater system needs any improvements.

The city received a $50,000 grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. Engineers will identify improvements the wastewater system needs to be able to obtain a state permit and continue reliable service to the city.

The system serves Branson West and parts of Reeds Spring. And it could serve any Silver Dollar City expansion to the west.

“We’re looking at extending our pressure sewer for out of east (State Highway) 76, and that comes into town, goes through a lift station that brings it over to the gravity that brings it down to the plant,” said Steve Dalton with the city of Branson West. “We’re just trying to make sure that what direction, and where we can make improvements on and make it more efficient and have the services for the people.”

In June, Branson West received $30,000 from the state to conduct a similar study on its drinking water system.

