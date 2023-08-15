City leaders release attendance numbers for the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival in Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Springfield estimate 65,000 people attended the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival over the weekend.

The attendance is similar to the crowd for the festivals in 2022 and 2019.  Springfield’s public information director says this year’s crowd would have set a new record but was held back by heavy rain and extreme heat.

The annual festival celebrates the naming of Route 66 in 1926 at a Springfield hotel.

