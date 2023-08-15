Former Arkansas Razorbacks star, NFL RB Alex Collins, dies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (KY3) - Former Arkansas Razorbacks star and NFL running back Alex Collins died. A cause of death has not been released.

The University of Arkansas released a statement on Monday night.

“We are so saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of Alex Collins. He was a legendary Razorback and an even better person. His love for the Razorbacks and desire to be a Hog was undeniable. We will miss him greatly. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. #RIP3″

Collins was a highly-recruited running back out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, area in 2013. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons for the Hogs, including 1,577 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2015.

The Seattle Seahawks chose Collins in the fifth round of the NFL Draft in 2015. Collins played one season with the Seattle before two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He then returned to Seattle for two seasons.

Collins played for the USFL Memphis Showboats last season.

