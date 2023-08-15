Live Life Well; Recognizing and dealing with work related stress

For men being stressed out from your job can look a lot like depression.
Burnout happens when the stress or pressure from work reaches a tipping point, leading some people to take a mini-retirement.(Arizona's Family)
By Paul Adler
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’re hearing more and more about employees struggling with depression, anxiety, and burnout tied to their jobs. So, on this Live Life Well, we’re looking at workplace stress and strategies to protect yourself.

For men, being stressed out from your job can look a lot like depression. It can be you’re more irritable. You withdraw from your family. You feel tired, and you just want everyone to leave you alone. Other people want to stay busy. But they may have way too much on their plate.

“We call that living in the red zone,” explained Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jennifer Baker of Good Dads. “That’s something that you do have some power over. And maybe you have to say no to some things for this season. Not forever. But now is not the best time for you to try to do all these time-consuming hobbies or take on an additional project at work.”

Dr. Baker says there are simple ways you can relieve stress. If you’re in an office without windows, go outside for at least 20 minutes daily.

Also, don’t bottle it up. Talk to an understanding spouse, partner, or friend.

Dr. Baker has a podcast on the topic. You can listen here. She also has an article about work-related stress and the family farmer you can read here.

