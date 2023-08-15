Monett School District opening new middle school building

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - The Monett School District will open a new middle school for the 2023-2024 school year.

The school is located at 4 David Sippy Drive. The district paid for the building with a bond issue passed back in 2020. On Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., Monett R-1 Schools will host the official ribbon cutting for its new middle school building before an open house.

The Monett Middle School (MMS) Principal, Dr. Jay Apostol, said the district had been patiently waiting for the new building to be completed.

“Great things come to those who wait,” Dr. Apostol said.

Dr. Apostol said the new middle school will bring a lot of good into the community for students, their families, and teachers.

Picture inside a classroom at the new Monett Middle School. (KY3)

Dr. Mark Drake is the district’s superintendent. Dr. Drake said Monett families will have Tuesday to come in, tour the new building, and get a good feel for it before students return next week. Dr. Drake also said that students had to travel between multiple buildings throughout the school day before opening up the new middle school.

“The middle schools have basically been split up into around three different buildings for the last several years. They have what they call the North building and the South building, and then students would travel over to the intermediate school for some of their classes,” Dr. Drake said.

Dr. Apostol said so many people couldn’t be happier this dream is finally becoming a reality.

“Having us all under one roof is definitely a blessing, and we won’t have to worry about inclement weather issues anymore during the school day,” Dr. Apostol said.

School starts back up in Monett on Tuesday when the new school building will officially operate. To see details surrounding this Tuesday’s ribbon cutting, visit the district’s website.

