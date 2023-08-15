OOPS! Thief steals security camera from Springfield business, sending pictures back to owner

By Michael Hoffman
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield business recently hit by thieves put up a camera to help catch them. But they thought they had lost their chance when that camera was stolen. Then the crook decided to turn the camera on.

“I don’t know how to act, man,” said Doug Gardner. “Do I laugh about it?”

The story began in mid-July when people at Stainless Fabrication reported to police that someone had been cutting holes in the fence to steal 15-thousand dollars worth of equipment.

So they set up a sting, installing a game camera. They were shocked when that camera was stolen and even more surprised when the crook turned it back on.

“He’s turned my camera on and set it on his dresser,” said Greg Gardner. “So I’m receiving pictures of him in bed, smoking cigarettes and everything else will now it’s fun for me. I’m watching his pictures.”

Gardner received images caught by the crook himself. If you look close enough, you can see an ankle monitor saying he never expected to get close to a thief.

“So it’s recording people walking by. I can tell he’s got a couple of dogs. I felt like I learned a lot about the guy without even knowing his name,” said Gardner. “So it got a little fun.”

He says the crook came in through holes in the fence.

SPD says the investigation is ongoing, but there came a point where Gardner and others wanted to take the matter into their own hands.

“I wasn’t doing the things I should have done on catching him,” said Gardner. “We were turning stuff into the police. But we know they’re short-handed, and they’ve got a lot bigger fish to fry than some commercial theft. So I was planning on holding him down and cuffing him till the police got there. Had my little zip tie handcuffs.”

If you have any information that could assist police in finding the man call the Springfield Police Department.

