Woman says she lost hundreds of dollars after fixing up Sparta rental home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozarks woman says she’s being taken advantage of.

Shannon Lewis sued her landlord in small claims court and won.

“I turned that place from a tweaker house into a beautiful country cottage,” she said.

Lewis was looking for a new home for her and her family and decided on settling down in Sparta. She says she spent more than 3 weeks and hundreds of dollars fixing up the rental property she agreed to lease.

“Everything seemed great,” she said. “The day I was going to move in, I had all my stuff in Springfield, in a U-Haul, ready to move in. He text me and said that he changed his mind about the cats and he couldn’t rent the house out.”

Disappointed, Lewis says she soon learned why the house was unavailable.

“He also put it on Facebook Marketplace the next day for more money than he had agreed to rent to me for because I had fixed it up so nicely,” she said.

Lewis says she got back the money she paid in rent but not for cleaning up the property.

She said, “I took him to small claims court. Even though he had a lawyer I had all the proof. I won a judgment of almost $1800.”

She says she’ll likely never get her money back.

“His lawyer found a nice little loophole and it’s called Trial de Novo,” said Lewis.

Attorney Adam Woody explained, “When someone files a Trial de Novo that means that it’s transferred to a different court usually a court of higher jurisdiction for a new trial. Everything that happened in the previous proceeding is essentially null.”

He said people in Lewis’ situation will likely have to start the legal process all over again with the help of an attorney.

“That’s the thing about Trial de Novo. You do get a “do-over” here,” said Woody.

Lewis said, “I lose my case, which I already won, because I don’t have money. There’s nothing for lower-income people to have justice.”

We reached out to the landlord’s attorney for comment but have not heard back.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.