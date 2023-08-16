2 injured in hit-and-run boat crash on Osage River in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A father and son from Stockton, Mo., are recovering from what the Missouri State Highway Patrol is calling a hit-and-run boating crash.

Investigators say it happened early Saturday morning on the Osage River in St. Clair County. The family wants answers.

“I had to leave my son on the bank because I thought he had a spinal injury,” said Chris Roadcap, injured boater.

Roadcap says he and his 14-year-old son’s late-night fishing trip turned into a nightmare.

“When they got about 50-75 feet from us, they just hammered down on the throttle and T-boned us,” said Roadcap.

He says the collision knocked his son unconscious. When he called 911, the unthinkable happened.

“I knew the only way we could get help was for me to go up the river,” said Roadcap. “On the way there, I was probably 100 yards from my son when I got struck by a Copperhead.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says it happened on the Osage River, with the second boat listed as leaving the scene. The crash sent them both to the hospital by ambulance.

“My son has a broken collarbone, laceration on his right eye, and a big laceration on his elbow and his right ankle,” said Roadcap.

Roadcap’s son returned from the hospital Tuesday morning.

“I know for sure it’s a bass boat of some sort and do have an idea that it’s either a dark blue and white or a white and green Ranger bass boat,” said Roadcap.

