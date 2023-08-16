CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?

23-year-old Tytus Sio-Johnson is wanted on a felony charge of leaving an accident.
By Maria Neider
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Tytus Sio-Johnson, 23
Tytus Sio-Johnson, 23

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Tytus Sio-Johnson. He’s wanted in Greene County on a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident. The 23-year-old is also charged with resisting arrest, and drug possession.

Springfield police describe Sio-Johnson as approximately 5′11″ tall, 160 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. Investigators believe he’s in Greene County. Court records show he last lived in the Springfield area.

If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for information that leads to his arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
