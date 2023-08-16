CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Tytus Sio-Johnson, 23 (Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Tytus Sio-Johnson. He’s wanted in Greene County on a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident. The 23-year-old is also charged with resisting arrest, and drug possession.

Springfield police describe Sio-Johnson as approximately 5′11″ tall, 160 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. Investigators believe he’s in Greene County. Court records show he last lived in the Springfield area.

If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for information that leads to his arrest.

