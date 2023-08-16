Docs: Superfan “ChiefsAholic’ escaped days after getting Super Bowl-winning payday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The man known by the persona “ChiefsAholic” cut his ankle monitor and went on the run days after a casino paid him $100,000 in winning Super Bowl bets.

The information comes from a newly-returned indictment that charges 29-year-old Xaviar Michael Babudar with three counts of armed bank robbery, one count of bank theft, 11 counts of money laundering, and four counts of transporting stolen property across state lines. The indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint filed against Babudar on May 24, 2023.

The indictment shows Babudar placed two winning bets at Argosy Casino in Alton, Ill. in June 2022. At that time he bet $5,000 that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes would win the Super Bowl LVII MVP. He also bet $5,000 that the Kansas City Chiefs would win Super Bowl LVII.

When the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Feb. 12, 2023, and Mahomes won the Most Valuable Player award, Babudar won $100,000. Argosy Casino mailed Babudar a $100,000 check in early March 2023, according to the indictment.

Babudar was under arrest for robbing a credit union near Tulsa, Okla. when he received the payout. The indictment shows that after he received the check he cut his ankle monitor and ran.

He was on the run for months before his arrest in Sacramento in July 2023.

Federal court documents show Babudar robbed financial institutions throughout 2022 to bankroll his life attending Kansas City Chiefs games and other exclusive events.

He is accused of stealing $70,000 from a Great Western Bank branch in Clive, Iowa on March 2, 2022. Federal court documents show he took the money to Missouri and deposited it into his savings account.

The next month Babudar allegedly robbed a First National Bank of Omaha branch during a trip to Omaha, Neb. Investigators said he stole $170,845 dollars from the bank, but left most of the cash behind when a dye pack exploded on the money.

In July 2022, Babudar is accused of stealing $303,845 from a First Class Community Credit Union in West Des Moines, Iowa. Court documents show me deposited $23,000 into his savings account. He used much of the cash to buy chips at casinos in Missouri and Illinois. Babudar is accused of cashing out his winnings and depositing the cash into his bank account.

The indictment then shows Babudar allegedly stole $125,900 from a Nashville, Tenn. credit union in November 2022. A few days later, he used some of the stolen money to purchase $20,000 in casino chips in multiple transactions from a casino, according to the documents. =

Following two unsuccessful robberies of the Wings Financial Credit Union in Savage, Minn., and the Royal Credit Union in Apple Valley, Minn., on Nov. 29, 2022, the indictment says, Babudar returned to Clive, Iowa. The Great Western Bank that he had robbed on March 2, 2022, had become a branch of First Interstate Bank. Babudar then took the stolen cash and deposited a portion of it into his personal checking account in Missouri.

Babudar was charged in Tulsa County, Okla., with the robbery of the Tulsa Teachers Federal Credit Union on Dec. 16, 2022. Babudar was released on bond in February 2023.

According to the affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, Babudar purchased and redeemed more than $1 million in chips from various casinos in Missouri, Kansas, and Illinois between April and December 2022.

