Driver arrested for dragging Greene County deputy during traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a driver wanted for dragging a deputy during a traffic stop.

Euel Davis faces resisting arrest and fourth-degree assault charges regarding the case.

The incident happened on Friday, August 11, around 10:15 p.m. near Hammons Field in Springfield. Deputies say Davis was driving a small black SUV, approached a crosswalk at a high rate of speed. They say he later stopped but did not comply with the deputy’s orders. The deputy believed the driver was under the influence. They say Davis then took off. Investigators say the driver dragged the deputy for a short time.

The deputy was hospitalized for a short time for his injuries.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 417-829-6230 or 911.

