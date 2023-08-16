Drury University announces $1.5 million renovations for Meador Park field

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Drury University baseball program is set to return to Meador Park, its original home, for the 2024 season. The move was made possible through a collaboration with the Springfield Parks Board and a year-long fundraising effort by Drury’s Office of University Advancement, resulting in $1.5 million for renovations.

The field will be named Mark Worley Field at Meador Park through 2033. The naming of the field was made possible by a generous lead donation from Bryan Magers, who wanted to honor his dear friend. Harry Cooper Supply, and a long-time Springfield resident, John Cooper, was a major contributor to the success of the overall project, as well as an anonymous donor. Rounding out the effort and committing major gifts were a group of baseball alumni, parents, and grandparents. Additionally, many local businesses have signed on for support with signage and sponsorships.

Marie Muhvic, Executive Vice President for University Advancement, highlighted the collective efforts of Drury alumni, parents, university supporters, and community members who came together to bring this vision to life, benefiting both the Springfield community and the Drury baseball program.

“This project truly exemplified a team effort. Numerous respected members of our community answered the call, along with young alumni and parents making their first major contributions,” said Muhvic. “This project not only enhances the Drury student experience but will also improve facilities for community access and support the excellent programs organized by the Park Board.”

The stadium improvements include:

A full field turf with an artificial surface replacing the current grass field

A new full outfield metal 12-foot fence

New foul poles

Repaired and restored scoreboard, speaker system, and Wi-Fi

Painted concessions and dugouts

Drury signage and advertising around the park

New dugout benches, bat racks, and helmet racks

New dugout protective fencing, netting, and padding

Portable mound and base plugs to host different age groups at different distances

Main entrance restoration and name recognition of Mark Worley Field at Meador Park

Worley was a standout in the early years of Glendale High School’s baseball program, helping fuel the team to a run for an American Legion state title. He was also a star running back on Glendale’s fledgling football team in 1963 and 1964 and helped the Falcons to an Ozark Conference title during his senior season. From there, he opened his college varsity baseball career at the University of Arizona with a bang, an inside-the-park, grand-slam home run to the 431-foot mark in left-center field. After graduating from college, Worley served four years in the U.S. Army. He then moved to Tucson, played professional baseball in Mexico, and eventually settled in New Mexico.

Worley passed away in July 2023. The naming of the field was made possible by a generous lead donation from Bryan Magers, who wanted to honor his dear friend.

“We are thrilled to bring Drury Baseball back to Meador Park and could only have done that with an outpouring of support from our community,” said Drury head baseball coach Scott Nasby. “These improvements will give our current players a field that aligns with their hard work and dedication and our alumni base a place to recall great memories during their time in the program. All ages of the Springfield community will benefit from this project, and we look to add programming beyond Drury Baseball that can help build up our community and youth baseball in the surrounding area.”

Meador Park, located just four miles from the Drury campus at 2600 S. Fremont in Springfield, served as the home stadium for Drury Baseball when they re-launched the program in 2006. They moved to US Baseball Park / Sky Bacon Stadium in Ozark in 2016.

“I’m very appreciative of the work of Marie and coach Nasby, our donors who stepped forward to be a part of this project, and the Springfield Park Board for their partnership that made this vision a reality,” said Drury Vice President and Director of Athletics Nyla Milleson. “Their work created the opportunity for Drury Baseball to have a home and the Springfield community to have another first-class venue for additional events.”

