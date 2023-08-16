FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Preparing children for emergencies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the school year starting up again, many parents will spend less time with their children. Your entire household must know what to do in an emergency.

“When you have a plan in place, and you know, that plan, whether it’s a five-year-old, or a 50-year-old, or an 80-year-old, you know what the plan is, you know what you’re going to do, and you carry out that plan. If there is no plan, it can be chaos. In our minds, it can be chaos in what we do. So the plan is always good, no matter what the age is,” Darren White, the Deputy Director with Greene County Emergency Management, said.

The Public Safety Center in Greene County has age-appropriate materials for parents to give their children and can teach classrooms about emergency plans.

This includes parents, children, and anyone watching the children while parents are away. White recommends involving both the kid and caretaker when informing them of the safety protocols.

“The child could actually help the parents inform the babysitter of different safety protocols they have for their home and all that. So many times, when you teach somebody something, you learn as much, if not more, than the person you’re trying to teach. Because that’s when it really seems to sink in,” White explained.

When a child can dial a phone, White urges parents to teach them to dial 911 as long as they can recall their address.

Jeanne Towns, a mother of two, takes these topics very seriously and airs on the side of communication and education.

She said her children feared tornadoes before they learned how to protect themselves.

“I think with anything, it kind of demystifies the situation, anything that they’re scared of if you can pull back the curtain, so to speak, to show them what’s going on behind the behind the scenes, they’re going to see and understand a lot more, and it’s going to you can then kind of dig deeper and find out what their fears really are,” Towns explained.

Towns thinks this establishes more trust for children to talk to their parents about fears and how to prepare in the worst-case scenario.

It’s not only essential to know where to go in the event of a tornado or fire but also to have a first aid kit in a findable location. Towns has several between her car, home, and purse.

Her eight-year-old son, Charlie, is prepared for anything, even disasters that don’t occur in the Ozarks.

“If there’s an earthquake, like, say, in Alaska, you would stand in between a doorframe that’s the most safest,” Charlie urged.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.