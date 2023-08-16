Lutie School District reverts to a 5-day school week, introduces new benefits to retain teachers

THEODOSIA, Mo. (KY3) - The Lutie School District in Ozark County shifted from a four-day school week to the traditional five-day schedule. This decision comes after three years of experimenting with the shorter school week, aiming to retain and recruit educators.

Sierra Scott, a dedicated teacher, and new mother, faced a challenging dilemma as the district transitioned. Scott struggled with the idea that she had to balance her passion for teaching with precious moments spent with her newborn son.

“It was hard for me because, obviously, I love being a teacher; it’s something I’ve always wanted to do. I love it, but I also didn’t want to miss out on time,” she says.

The district’s response to concerns like Sierra’s has been two-fold. One notable change is the provision of free daycare for staff members.

This shift back to the five-day school week brings new opportunities for teachers to maintain their professional commitments while being present for their families.

Scott’s experience was emblematic of this shift.

“I was stuck until they told me they were going to get the daycare, which immediately, I was like, ‘yes!’ because I could get both,” she says.

Superintendent Kathalee Cole emphasized that the main focus is on supporting the teachers instead of the four-day week itself.

The Lutie School District, located in a rural setting, discovered that the four-day week did not significantly alleviate the challenges of teachers’ commutes, with some educators driving up to 45 minutes to reach the school.

“We originally opted to go to a four-day week to help with that. We found out after three years it really wasn’t making any difference,” said Superintendent Cole.

To ensure the best educational environment for students and support for teachers, the district engaged its educators in decision-making. The overwhelming consensus favored the return to a five-day school week. Cole shared, “To help improve MAP scores, EOC scores, really to ensure these kids were getting meals five days a week.”

Lutie, a district with 114 students ranging from kindergarten to 12th grade, faces unique challenges due to the socio-economic background of its students.

All 114 students qualify for free or reduced lunch. This change not only facilitates learning but also addresses the concern of food security for these students. Teachers and staff recognized their role in providing more than just education. “

In addition to the switch in school week, the district is introducing enticing perks to keep teachers motivated. Among these is a new gym for staff members, providing an avenue for relaxation and exercise.

The enthusiasm surrounding these changes is palpable.

As the Lutie School District focuses on the well-being of its students and staff, the decision to return to a five-day school week is pivotal.

With staff satisfaction at the forefront, the district has almost reached full capacity in recruitment and retention, with only one position remaining open—a music teacher role.

In a time when education is evolving, the Lutie School District’s strategic shift underscores its commitment to creating an environment that supports educators and students, ensuring they have the best opportunities for growth and success.

