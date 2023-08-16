MSU Campus Safety warns students to be careful as move-in begins Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wednesday is the first day for move-in at Missouri State University (MSU), and it continues throughout the weekend.

With the influx of students coming back on campus, MSU Campus Safety warns students and families helping with move-in to keep cars locked up and belongings out of sight in case of a break-in.

David Hall is Director of University Safety at MSU, he said there have been more car break-ins recently on campus and near the downtown area. Hall said if a break-in or other crime does happen on campus, there are multiple things students can do.

“Unfortunately, we do see crime in Springfield, and the first thing a person needs to do is make sure they’re in a safe area,” Hall said. “Call 911, then they will dispatch our substation officers out there.”

Hall also said the most important thing students can do in a theft situation is to report it immediately.

“It may be something fairly minor. It could be just someone who simply opens their car door to look and see if there’s anything in there to take of value, then doesn’t take anything,” Hall said. “But we still want you to report that.”

In regard to the increase in car break-ins on campus, Hall said the university is addressing those matters.

“Whenever we do have any type of an incident, then immediately the Springfield Police Department jumps on it, does the investigations, and are generally successful,” Hall said.

He also said that students have to do their own part as well by putting away belongings, locking doors, and reporting any incidents if they occur.

Hall also said there will be extra traffic and pedestrians on campus and in the downtown area due to students moving in, so he advises students to be extra careful, watch both ways before crossing the street, lock all belongings up, and overall just be aware of their surroundings.

There are lots of campus safety resources on Missouri State’s website.

