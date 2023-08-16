Nixa extends utility payment deadlines; waives late fees due to new system

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you live in Nixa you may have noticed a change in the way your utilities are now billed.

The city has been working on upgrading its software but with it comes a few bumps.

“It was a little stressful, a little confusing,” said Nikki Jordan.

She says that Nixa’s new utility billing website can be a challenge.

She said, “The way that the new one was set up after we did create the profile, it seems like it will work fine. Hopefully.”

But the new website isn’t Jordan’s only concern. Technical problems with software upgrades coupled with recent storms made it difficult to get the proper meter readings that are used to generate utility bills in a timely manner. Customers like Jordan got a delayed payment notice with 42 days worth of charges instead of the normal 30 days.

“We did have the billing date change which we weren’t expecting. That kind of threw us off a little bit with the money we had saved for our bill,” she said.”

Jordan says she understands that changes in technology don’t always roll out smoothly.

“When they would have growing pains they were pretty good at trying to fix it fast which is always nice to have,” she said referring to city leaders.

“We want to help you keep your power on,” said Drew Douglas with the city of Nixa

City officials say they realize that implementing the upgrades has been difficult for the community.

Douglas said, “We feel like we’re on the downhill slope of the transition process of our software.”

It’s why the city council agreed to waive late fees and delay disconnections in service for now until the bugs are worked out of the new systems.

“We don’t want customers to worry about getting disconnected or having late fees when this is a process that we voluntarily went through,” said Douglas.

Jordan said, “I’m hoping that this next month it’s not the same because we haven’t balanced our checkbooks for that.”

Officials say there are also making payment arrangements with utility customers.

For more information click here.

