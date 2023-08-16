Ozarks Technical Community College launches strategic plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Ozarks Technical Community College released its new Strategic Plan, “Dream.Plan.Build. 2023-2028,” at an employee kickoff on Wednesday.

The new plan focuses on three commitments for the college: Student Success, Institutional Excellence, and Local Communities. College leadership created the guiding document to establish OTC as a national leader among community colleges.

“OTC is committed to moving forward as an institution that is student-centered, data-informed, innovative, community-focused and driven by excellence,” OTC Chancellor, Dr. Hal Higdon, told the gathering. “These values shape everything we do, and our new strategic plan is no exception.”

In developing the new blueprint for OTC’s future, the college sought feedback from stakeholders, including students, taxpayers, and employees. OTC hosted engagement events across the college’s southwest Missouri service area throughout 2022.

An analysis of the data led to the strategic plan’s three fundamental commitments:

Student Success : The college will improve student outcomes by meeting student needs, enhancing engagement opportunities, and increasing accessibility.

Institutional Excellence : Through dedication to innovation and enhanced operations, OTC will support best practices in instruction to meet emerging academic needs and improve the student experience.

Local Communities: OTC will develop community partnerships to ensure the college offers accessible training opportunities in high-demand fields to meet southwest Missouri’s economic needs.

College task forces will support the implementation of “Dream.Plan.Build. 2023-2028″. The plan’s execution will be a collegewide effort focused on data analysis and frequent progress updates.

OTC plays a critical role in driving economic growth and educational opportunities in our region. The successful realization of the “Dream.Plan.Build. 2023-2028″ initiative will result in sustained value for our students and communities, ensuring that their investment in the college, whether through attendance or support, yields significant dividends.

