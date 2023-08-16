Ozarks Technical Community College launches strategic plan

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Ozarks Technical Community College released its new Strategic Plan, “Dream.Plan.Build. 2023-2028,” at an employee kickoff on Wednesday.

The new plan focuses on three commitments for the college: Student Success, Institutional Excellence, and Local Communities. College leadership created the guiding document to establish OTC as a national leader among community colleges.

“OTC is committed to moving forward as an institution that is student-centered, data-informed, innovative, community-focused and driven by excellence,” OTC Chancellor, Dr. Hal Higdon, told the gathering. “These values shape everything we do, and our new strategic plan is no exception.”

In developing the new blueprint for OTC’s future, the college sought feedback from stakeholders, including students, taxpayers, and employees. OTC hosted engagement events across the college’s southwest Missouri service area throughout 2022.

An analysis of the data led to the strategic plan’s three fundamental commitments:

  • Student Success: The college will improve student outcomes by meeting student needs, enhancing engagement opportunities, and increasing accessibility.
  • Institutional Excellence: Through dedication to innovation and enhanced operations, OTC will support best practices in instruction to meet emerging academic needs and improve the student experience.
  • Local Communities: OTC will develop community partnerships to ensure the college offers accessible training opportunities in high-demand fields to meet southwest Missouri’s economic needs.

College task forces will support the implementation of “Dream.Plan.Build. 2023-2028″. The plan’s execution will be a collegewide effort focused on data analysis and frequent progress updates.

OTC plays a critical role in driving economic growth and educational opportunities in our region. The successful realization of the “Dream.Plan.Build. 2023-2028″ initiative will result in sustained value for our students and communities, ensuring that their investment in the college, whether through attendance or support, yields significant dividends.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 Lebanon, Mo., moms charged with misdemeanors for children’s absences lose their court battle
OOPS! Thief steals security camera from Springfield business, sending pictures back to owner
OOPS! Thief steals security camera from Springfield business, sending pictures back to owner
gavel
Woman says she lost hundreds of dollars after fixing up Sparta rental home
FILE - Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins attends during warmups prior to an NFL...
Alex Collins, former Seahawks and Ravens running back, killed in motorcycle crash at age 28
FILE
Product recall issued by Missouri’s Division of Cannabis Regulation

Latest News

Despite a relatively chilly start, a lack of clouds will allow us to warm a few degrees over...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: High Temperatures Still Below Average
Ozarks Technical Community College released its new Strategic Plan, “Dream.Plan.Build....
Ozarks Technical Community College launches strategic plan
KY3 First Alert Weather's Nicolette Zangara reports.
Greene County Emergency management encourages teaching kids early about emergency preparedness
The Lutie School District in Ozark County has decided to shift from a four-day school week back...
Lutie School District reverts to a 5-day school week, introduces new benefits to retain teachers