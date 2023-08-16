Springfield Public Schools hosts pep rally ahead of new school year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools hosted a pep rally for faculty at Great Southern Bank Arena.

Superintendent Grenita Lathan spoke at the event Wednesday morning. The event featured student performances and remarks from MSU president Clif Smart, Mayor Ken McClure, Board of Education President Danielle Kincaid, and the district’s Teacher of the Year, Robin Davidson.

“Today is about coming together to celebrate our accomplishments from the previous year and set the tone for the upcoming year,” said Supt. Lathan. “(We had a) focus on sharing our strategic plan with our staff and with the entire community.”

Springfield Public Schools will start classes on Tuesday, August 22.

