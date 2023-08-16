Springfield Public Schools hosts pep rally ahead of new school year

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools hosted a pep rally for faculty at Great Southern Bank Arena.

Superintendent Grenita Lathan spoke at the event Wednesday morning. The event featured student performances and remarks from MSU president Clif Smart, Mayor Ken McClure, Board of Education President Danielle Kincaid, and the district’s Teacher of the Year, Robin Davidson.

“Today is about coming together to celebrate our accomplishments from the previous year and set the tone for the upcoming year,” said Supt. Lathan. “(We had a) focus on sharing our strategic plan with our staff and with the entire community.”

Springfield Public Schools will start classes on Tuesday, August 22.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OOPS! Thief steals security camera from Springfield business, sending pictures back to owner
OOPS! Thief steals security camera from Springfield business, sending pictures back to owner
2 Lebanon, Mo., moms charged with misdemeanors for children’s absences lose their court battle
gavel
Woman says she lost hundreds of dollars after fixing up Sparta rental home
FILE - Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins attends during warmups prior to an NFL...
Alex Collins, former Seahawks and Ravens running back, killed in motorcycle crash at age 28
FILE
Product recall issued by Missouri’s Division of Cannabis Regulation

Latest News

Drury University Baseball/Springfield, Mo.
Drury University announces $1.5 million renovations for Meador Park field
Springfield Public Schools hosted a pep rally for faculty at Great Southern Bank Arena.
Springfield Public Schools hosts pep rally ahead of new school year
Back-to-school pictures/Anchor Steve Grant
PICTURES: See the back-to-school pictures for KY3 personalities
KY3 Weekend Events
Weekend Events: What’s happening across the Ozarks